Southeast Texans weigh impact of federally legalizing cannabis after US House passes 'MORE' Act

It still must pass through the Senate next, but political experts say there's little chance the 'MORE' Act will become law any time soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — You may be able to blaze it without fear after a new bill to decriminalize marijuana passed the U.S. House.

It's called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act or the "MORE" Act.

It still must pass through the Senate next, but political experts say there's little chance the "MORE” Act will become law any time soon.

This is not the first time the U.S. House of Representatives has tried voting against the decriminalization of weed, with the last time being in 2020. But the Senate never considered the bill.

In our region, there are some grassroots groups like NORML who are pushing for this legislation.

They want marijuana to be legalized across the lone star state and also nationwide. Christy Mendes is an activist with the organization.

“So if the bill does pass, it will bring a lot of money to our communities and not only at a state level but on a federal level,” Mendes said. “So, with the expungement of people's non-violent cannabis offenses that they have on their record and can explore more careers and be a productive member of society.”

According to the attorneys who prosecute these drug cases in Jefferson County, federal cases that have been prosecuted since 2020 have gone down.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said he's still not in favor of these potential changes.

“I am not a fan of drugs being used in our county, and let me say this,” Wortham said. “Drugs Account for 80% of the crime in Jefferson County. Not drug cases where they are in possession or steal it, but where they get the money to purchase them. It's just a huge business."

Legal cannabis also presents tremendous financial opportunities. That's why some people support it.

But even with the potential for economic growth, some Southeast Texans are not in favor.

“People use it for recreational use, and I don't think that’s right. It's like any other addiction you can get addicted even. People say you don’t, but you do,” Mendes said.

Marijuana policies in Texas are complicated. New Mexico is the first state bordering Texas to fully legalize marijuana.