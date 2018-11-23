BEAUMONT — Hundreds of Southeast Texans flooded into Parkdale Mall for Black Friday savings. The doors opened at 6 a.m., but people lined up hours in advance.

Amy Petrie was visiting family in Orange and decided to take advantage of the Black Friday savings at the mall.

"We've been to Academy already and Bath and Body and now we're going to Hollister," said Petrie.

Petrie said they don't normally shop on Black Friday, but they have in the past and decided to go for it again this year. Madison Walles and her friend Lizzy Elms, on the other hand, shopped for the first time this year.

"I got my license this year so my mom finally let me go by myself with my friends," said Walles.

She said she walked away with big savings. Walles is already excited to go back next year.

The mall will be open until 10 p.m. They have a DJ and will be having drawings throughout the afternoon for a free handbag.

