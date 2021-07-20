Southeast Texas businesses, homeowners going green, switching to solar energy

"It was probably around $32,000," Stark said. "That’s about 28 to 30 solar panels, the guys bill was about $300 and it dropped it to about $80."



Texas is the second ranking state when it comes to utility scale solar power capacity and is projected as the fastest growing state for the next five years.



"You can see out west what it is, and it's just steadily,” Stark said. “I think they said twelve companies moved into Austin last year, about fourteen into San Antonio."



It's also a trend among homeowners, like Dayna Deerhog and her husband Kurt. He uses electricity in his art studio.



"In the long run, we're going to save every month on our electric bill,” Deerhog said “And like in the summer time you know it gets really high because we're constantly running our air conditioner."



Deerhog said they are also seeing the monetary gains from it.



"It's gonna add value to our house,” Deerhog said. “You know it’s given us a huge tax credit, and it's good for the environment."



Stark said with technological advancements, it's made solar panels more affordable for homeowners.



"You could see a guy with an 1,800 square foot home,” Stark said. “We just did one in Sour Lake and I mean, he had a small home and he said, ‘Hey I’m gonna invest in it. I’m gonna be here for 30 years.’"

