'Brought me to tears': Southeast Texans show up to support Silsbee food truck on the verge of closing

Owner of "Ronnie's Place" in Silsbee, Ronnie Cormier, took to Facebook to share his need of community support. Within an hour, Southeast Texans stepped up.

SILSBEE, Texas — Southeast Texans have stepped up to help save a Silsbee business after a food truck owner took to Facebook to share his struggles.

Owner of "Ronnie's Place" in Silsbee, Ronnie Cormier, was on the verge of selling his food truck or filing for bankruptcy.

He made a post on Facebook, expressing how his business is currently his only source of income and was in dire need of support from the community.

The post received hundreds of shares and comments and within a few hours, Southeast Texans stepped in to help save Ronnie's Place.

Cormier says he spent more than $80,000 from his life savings to build his business.

"I didn't want to seem like I was begging. I just wanted people to know hey i'm here," Cormier said.

Cormier is a Navy veteran who has spent the last 25 years in the kitchen. In 2022, he opened up Ronnie's Place.

However with rising food prices and a lack of customers, he has struggled to stay open.

"The price of groceries going up so high, I started out with my prices extremely low to try to draw people in and it got to the point when I was losing money," he said.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, Cormier let his Facebook audience know, he would be forced to shut down in a matter of week.

"I don't think I would have made my bills next month. This month i'm good," he said.

To Cormier's surprise, a huge amount of community members came out to show their support.

"But oh my goodness, the generosity and overwhelming support I got, it just brought me to tears," he said.

After a busy weekend, Cormier is feeling super thankful.

Back-to-back customers like Rhonda Simona have allowed Cormier's food truck to stay open.

"My daughter eats at McDonald's all the time and I saw Ronnie's plea and he needed local support so I told myself the next time she asks for McDonald's i'm going to make an effort to order from Ronnie's Place," Simon said.

Cormier is using his success story to emphasize how important is to support local businesses.

"I understand that they have businesses to run too, but you're not going to get what I have at a corporate fast food place," he said.

His customers this past weekend cleaned him out and he's happy, but he's hoping to keep the momentum going.

"I need customers to continue to come, not just say oh he need help this weekend if they continue come knowing that i'm here now it'll allow me to stay open," he said.

Cormier encourages other business owners to utilize social media to try and generate more business, because it helped him save his.