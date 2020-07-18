Southeast Texans supporting small, local businesses July 18-19 weekend

It’s called the Southeast Texas Cash Mob, a challenge to shop local this weekend and encourage others to do the same through social media.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to become innovative during these uncertain times. The Southeast Texas community has come up with an initiative that will hopefully increase revenue for small and local businesses.

It’s called the Southeast Texas Cash Mob, a challenge to shop local this weekend, July 18-19, and encourage others to do the same through the power of social media.

Here’s how it works. This weekend, when you shop at local businesses in Southeast Texas:

Post a picture of your purchase on your social media page or post in the comments section of the SETXCashmob Facebook page.

Include the dollar amount spent at the location in the post.

Encourage others to shop locally!

A few places to shop this weekend suggested by SETX Cash Mob organizers are as follows:

Autobody shops

Boutiques

Breweries

Coffee shops

Hair salons

Home and garden

Restaurants

Wineries

The proceeds are calculated by using the hashtag #SETXCashmob. As of early Saturday afternoon, the organizers have traced over $2800 that have been spent locally in Southeast Texas.