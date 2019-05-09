Texas has seen four mass shooting in just two years, which may be what's leading to increased interest in license to carry permits in some communities.

A Sutherland Springs church shooting in 2017 left more than two dozen dead.

Ten died at Santa Fe High School in 2018.

In August, 22 died in an El Paso Walmart shooting. Then, seven died in the massacre in Midland and Odessa.

On Wednesday, Texas House Democrats asked the governor to call a special session to deal with gun violence.

It appears Southeast Texans are reacting too, to avoid being the next innocent victim.

We talked to a gun trainer who says when these mass shooting happen people want to make sure they are able to keep their families safe.

Not even a week after the West Texas shooting, people are preparing for the worst.

A certified gun trainer in Odessa said he's received at least 1200 requests from people interested in license to carry permits.

Danny Walker owns and operates East Texas tactical firearms training in old town Beaumont. He's been doing it for more than 25 years.

"In the month of August we're definitely seen an increase," Walker said.

Walker sees 15 to 20 students in each class, now he's having to cut classes off at around 30.

"There's so many to train. That being the case, they'll reschedule or they'll go to our next class and we have class about every two weeks," Walker said.

According to Texas DPS, in 2018, 3,382 people in Jefferson County received hand gun licenses.

In Orange County, 1,613, and in Hardin County, 1,383.

Walker said because of the interest he's seeing, he expects the 2019 numbers to be much higher.

"It has raised their awareness of the society we live in and the dangers that are around every corner. And they want to be able to legally protect themselves," Walker said.

To receive a hang gun license in Texas, you must be at least 21.

You must never have been convicted of a felony.

Complete the 5-hour safety training course, and pass state-required shooting test.

