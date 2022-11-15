Southeast Texans share concerns with TxDOT regarding US-90 crossover removal project

This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326 in Jefferson County.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans shared their concerns with the Texas Department of Transportation about a proposed project during a meeting Tuesday night.

TxDOT invited the community out to China Elementary School to provide feedback, and most people aren't too happy with the proposal.

Sarah Dupre with TxDOT says the project aims to reduce crash prone areas on Highway 90.

"This is a safety improvement project. The less conflict points you have the better," she said.

A survey from 2017 to 2021 showed 279 crashes along the highway, five of which were deadly.

But Jefferson County ESD #3 Fire Chief Jody Herrera says these closings are going to impact their response times.

"So many of the crossings closed that will be very detrimental to the community and for emergency responses from all of our emergency services," he said.

TxDOT says they've met with emergency responders and took some of their concerns into consideration, but Herrera says that's not enough.

"I had a lot of concerns with them, what I thought needed to be done and they it looks like they have worked on getting some of those crossings opened up, but there's still some that a lot of people are not happy about and it will affect how our community operates day to day," he said.

China Mayor Kate Osborn says crash data suggests extending turning and acceleration lanes would do more for reducing crashes than closing off crossovers.

During the construction process, lane closures will take place at specific locations as the crossovers are removed, but access will always be maintained.

No right of way or land acquisitions are needed for this project, according to the release.

TxDOT is inviting the public to view an interactive map showing the crossovers, answer survey questions add their comments here.

The website is open for comments until Tuesday, December 2, 2022.

TxDOT collaborated with local stakeholder, such as local emergency management, in August 2022 to identify the proposed crossovers to be removed.

Estimated timeline and cost

Environmental clearance obtained

Construction start: Fall 2023

Construction completion: Approximately a four-month duration (tentatively early 2024)

Construction cost: Approximately $925,000

The timeline and estimate are subject to change.

At the time of construction, this will likely be the only project currently being constructed along this stretch of US 90. There will be a resurfacing project to be constructed that will share similar limits to this project. Start date is unknown; however, this project may start during the US 90 Crossover project.

TxDOT does understand construction is frustrating and can be an inconvenience at times to drivers; however, the department must keep up with the growing demands of the increased population as well as keep the state highway system as safe as possible by continuing to make improvements to roadways and bridges. Many factors go into timing road construction projects. This includes engineering design, working with affected property owners, coordinating with local agencies, bidding process, and scheduling. Add to this - weather and other unforeseen construction factors that cannot always be anticipated. We will continue to keep you informed as much as possible throughout the process.