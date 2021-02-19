Southeast Texans flood supply store to repair, protect pipes ahead of another deep freeze

On the hunt for supplies, people rushed into M&D Supply In Beaumont Thursday searching for the materials to fix broken pipes. "Now we gotta go to work. I'm looking for a helper if you want a job," Mike Lucas said. Lucas owns three homes in the Port Arthur area and all of them have busted pipes after the severe cold weather that swept across Texas. He says his pipes were hanging tough until the City of Port Arthur turned the water off. "One broke. I had the stuff to fix it, fixed it, then they cut the water off and then it broke again so…” Lucas said. Lucas says he wrapped the pipes in felt paper and kept some water running, but that wasn't enough to prevent disaster. He says he drove all around Port Arthur looking for new pipes and pipe insulation until a buddy recommended M&D supply.



"This time, we’re gonna insulate everything,” Lucas said. “Matter of fact, I'm gonna get a heater and put a heater under the house next time this happens."



Danny Kile, who lives in Batson, wrapped all of his outdoor pipes.

But it wasn't enough. One of his pipes leading to a cattle trough bust.



"I keep 'em insulated year round,” Kile said. “Just that one tank was out in the very open. I guess the wind go to it or just didn't have it taped up good enough, but I consider myself lucky."



Kile wants to avoid this problem again tonight, so he went out for more supplies.



Meanwhile, Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud has some advice. He says people should turn off their water and drain their pipes. He says this can prevent freezing and also help in the effort to get water pressure returned to normal.



"If they drip their pipes or strain their pipes to keep 'em running, we're gonna lose the progress that we've gained in our system," Billeaud said.



Chief Billeaud says you can either blow the water out of your pipes or use a Shop-Vac to suck it out.



"If they could do that to them instead, it'll conserve the water that we're trying to conserve and it'll also keep their pipes from freezing as well,” Billeaud said.