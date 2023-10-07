Southeast Texans raised $169K by walking for National Alzheimer's Month Saturday morning

The walk started on Crockett Street where 1,432 participants walked, raising funds along the way.

BEAUMONT, Texas — October is National Alzheimer's Month and Southeast Texas held a 'Walk For the Cause' in Beaumont.

Hundreds of Southeast Texans walked to honor those battling the disease early Saturday morning.

The turnout was amazing according to Shanna Briggs, the Regional Manager of the Alzheimer's Association.

"An amazing crowd that we had today, we had over 1300 people register for the walk. This really exceeds our expectations. It's a beautiful day, we have people from all over the county come out and support us," she said.

They had a goal of raising $175,000 and as of Saturday, they were just shy of that goal with donations totaling $169,000.