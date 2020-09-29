Southeast Texans anticipate first debate between President Trump, Joe Biden

BEAUMONT, Texas — After months of Joe Biden and President Donald Trump throwing political jabs at one another, it all comes down to the first presidential debate Tuesday night. For many southeast Texans, what’s said tonight could determine how they vote in November.
Several people will be voting in the presidential election for the first time at Lamar University. Student Government Association President Trevion Wilson said the time to act is now.
"This upcoming election is very important because this is going to be one of the more historical ones ever. We have a lot going on in this country and it's important that the youth, people our age, actually get out there and vote," Wilson said.
This presidential race is expected to bring a lot of people to the polls. Longtime Beaumont Enterprise Columnist, Thomas Taschinger, believes it has lot to do with the coronavirus, social issues and national security concerns.
"When you have a presidential election race, at the top of the ballot, that is going to motivate people to come out. Now, most people, they say have made up their minds one way or another. There aren't a lot of swing voters left, but there are a few. But, if you really like Joe Biden or Donald Trump, you're going to go out vote," Taschinger said.
Taschinger has covered politics for many years. He said he believes tonight's debate is a huge opportunity for the candidates to separate themselves as they have close in several polls.
“There are three debate stars to tonight that could alter the dynamics of the race,” Taschinger said. “Right now the race looks like Biden is ahead in would win if the election were held today, but we will still have a month to go. We still have three debates, so we will see if that changes anything."
Lamar SGA President Wilson said he just hopes everyone understands what’s at stake for the election.
"This election is really going to reflect who's the true leader on this campus,” Wilson said. “Who can truly drive this country forward considering everything that has been going on in the past.”
The two 2020 presidential candidates will kick off the debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
