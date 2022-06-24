Southeast Texans, organizations speak out after Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has led to a flood of emotions from people and organizations on different sides of the issue.

BEAUMONT, Texas —

Beaumont resident Isabel Turner says she is relieved this ruling has been made.

“That was really great news, because I mean all lives matter, especially babies you know. As a woman you know that's a good thing here for Texas," Turner said.

Valarie Flores on the other hand, is disappointed with this decision.

"That is what America is about choice and freedom, and taking away that choice for more than half of America.. for people who aren't religious, or Christians, that is life," Flores said.

Some organizations like 'Texas Right to Life' are glad that more options will now be pushed for expecting mothers.

Senior Legislative Associate Rebecca Parma hopes this ruling makes Texas completely abortion-free.

"We want Texas to be abortion free, but also fully pro-life, so we already have programs like the alternatives to abortions program. We are going to lean into that more to increase funding to protect that to help pregnant women," Parma said.

But organizations like Planned Parenthood know difficult times lie ahead for them and the services they provide.

Dr. Amna Dermish is a chief operating and medical services officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and has provided care for the last nine years.

"Over the last 10 months, since sb-8 went into effect, myself and my colleagues in Texas have seen exactly what happens when you deny people the access to abortion to people who need it. The devastation, and desperation is personal and heartbreaking.. it is happening," Dermish said.

President of Planned Parenthood South Texas Jeffery Hons wants everyone to know this landmark ruling will not affect services like access to birth control or Plan B.

"All planned parenthood clinics in Texas are open, available providing care, there is nothing about the Supreme Court decision that makes a Depo-Provera shot or a cycle of birth control pills anywhere unavailable," Hons said.