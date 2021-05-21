Southeast Texans monitoring water levels, flooding along the Sabine River

With more rain on the way, National Weather Service officials worry levels can get even higher.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — People living along the Sabine River are waiting with bated breath, closely watching river levels and hoping they'll be spared from any more heavy rain and flooding.

With more rain on the way, the National Weather Service officials worry levels can get even higher. They say this rainstorm is comparable to major hurricanes.

This week's rainfall might have had a lot of people feeling like it's déjà vu or a hurricane all over again. While the rainfall totals did not amount to what a hurricane would bring, the experts over at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles tell 12News this rainstorm falls under one of the top worst weather storms.

“The riverfronts are rising, well across south Texas and southern Louisiana

swollen and full,” said Alex Donato, meteorologist with National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

“It's actually pushing some additional water into the base, which is not helping the situation here,” Donato said.

The Sabine River is taking over the riverbank, even flowing over into nearby parking lots, road and some homes.



“The Sabine River is currently in the City of Orange in the lower end. It's reached the flood stage, just recently, at 4.1 feet,” said Joel Ardoin with the Orange County Emergency Management.

He worries that number could grow with two to three more inches of rain on the way. “That's expected to peak to 4.26 feet and remain there for several days,” Ardoin said.



So, how does this week's rainstorm compare to some of the major weather events in Southeast Texas?



Donato says it falls right behind some of the most notorious hurricanes that rocked our area.

“This would be the sixth-worst event, according to, you know our Beaumont station, the sixth worst event, in the past 40 or 50 years,” Donato said.



So how does it stack up to other storms?

“The first most was Hurricane Harvey. Our Beaumont station along nature's river. River Heights of 19.59 feet,” Donato said.

Compare that to this week’s numbers…

“You know, for instance in our current event that we're experiencing now we're projecting the Neches river to get to 11 feet by Saturday morning,” Donato said.

Meteorologists and local leaders alike continue to monitor conditions of both the Neches and Sabine rivers.



If you experienced any flooding or damages in your home this week from the rain storm, officials are asking you to report it to the state. There are surveys in both English and Spanish.