'Oh, it's incredible' | Southeast Texans visit Forest Lawn Memorial Park to honor, share stories of beloved fallen soldiers

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are paying their respects and giving thanks to those that made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the United States of America and its citizens.

A service was held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Memorial Day, continuing the tradition of honoring the military men and women that gave their lives. The park was opened in 1926 and has more than 4,000 marked graves for veterans who died.

Guest speakers told stories of loved ones lost or people they knew in their time who were deployed. The service was emotional for some because the losses hit extremely close to home.



Forest Lawn Manager Danny Blanchard said the Beaumont community always comes out and supports the fallen.

“The city of Beaumont supports it's veterans, and it's truly a nice thing to see,” Blanchard said. “It's good. It's truly a day of remembrance for the city of Beaumont, for us, for the state, for the whole country to remember our veterans who have fallen and defended our country.”



Rooms were filled with community members and leaders giving reasons why they feel we should never forget to honor the fallen.



"I think it's wonderful when we take the opportunity and thank people for their service, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice," David Moore, former Beaumont mayor, said. "And to remember them, truly remember them for all that they gave, people we never met, will never meet."



Event organizers said it's the hundreds of volunteers that come out and help get ready for events like Monday's that make it successful.

“Oh it's incredible," Blanchard said. "On the Saturday before Memorial Day, we have people come to put out the flags, and we had over a hundred people come. We had different businesses help as well."

Among those honoring those loved and lost was U.S. Congressman Brian Babin. Congressman Babin is a Beaumont native who visited his father’s grave.

"As a veteran myself, my dad was a World War II veteran, my son was Navy seal, three tours to Iraq, and let me tell you something, Americans need to appreciate the ultimate sacrifice the veterans have made on Memorial Day," Babin said.

Those in attendance said Memorial Day should not be the only day that fallen soldiers are honored. They believe soldiers should be honored everyday, while Americans enjoy the liberties and freedoms that some died for.