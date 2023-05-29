'Pay our respects' : Southeast Texans gather to honor the fallen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Memorial Day

Dozens of veterans dressed in their uniforms, citizens showed gratitude and military family members remembered their loved ones.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Memorial Day, Southeast Texans gathered to honor U.S. military members who died while in service.

A 21-gun salute echoed through Beaumont Monday morning during the ceremony held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

"What a moving ceremony we had today," said Mayor Roy West.

West made a proclamation officially marking the last Monday in May as Memorial Day in Beaumont.

The ceremony began with the posting of the colors, followed by the National Anthem.

A white candle with black ribbon was lit to represent those who died in combat.

"I lost several friends in the Vietnam War, my son lost several of his comrades in the War on Terror," said 36th District Congressman Brian Babin.

Retired Navy Sailor Robert Rose says Memorial Day started after the American Civil War.

Rose serves as a commander for the Southeast Texas Veterans Group.

"Well people would sit there and they would see that there's some graves that weren't being tended, that weren't being taken care of. It didn't matter if they were from the north or the south they were people that had tried to protect America and the United States," Rose said. "So they started decorating all of the graves in the cemeteries."

On May 30th, 1868, Rose says "Decorations Day" was declared, which eventually turned into Memorial Day.

Organizers placed a wreath next to the veterans' wall and nationwide, all flags are flown at half staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day.

"We're remembering those who passed away during service to our country and they're raised to full staff at noon because we're through with the sadness of Memorial Day," Rose said. "And we're back to remembering their sacrifices. and what it means for our freedoms."