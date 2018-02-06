Saturday, June 2nd was free fishing day in Texas, and Southeast Texans took advantage of the opportunity. You can fish on any public body of water in Texas without a fishing license, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Roy Goss has been fishing for over 20 years, and has his license. He said everyone should use this day to give it a try.

Goss learned at around 10 years old. He said his mom told him he had to learn how to swim in order to go fishing by himself, so he did. Since then, he's gone fishing every chance he gets.

"When you're a kid and you catch something and you feel that tug on the line, that stays with you for life. So every chance I get, I went fishing," said Goss.

Goss went on to teach his own kids how to fish. He said they love it as much as he does!

"Seeing the light in their eyes, and when they hook one they holler, 'daddy, I got it I got it!', recalled Goss.

Just like Goss, the Mitchell family decided today was the perfect opportunity to show their kids how to enjoy the water. Not exactly fishing, but crabbing.

Savannah Mitchell and her husband used to go fishing and crabbing a lot more often, but life has gotten busier.

"Basically you put a chicken on the string, you throw it out there, and you slowly tug it," explained Mitchell.

Their daughters, Neveah and Heather said they were having fun catching crabs of all types and sizes. The Mitchell's enjoyed their afternoon on Pleasure Pier teaching their daughters something new.

Although there were no fees on any body of water across the state, TPWD said that bag and size limits still exist.

Popular fishing spots around the area include Medina and Canyon Lakes, as well as Lake Calaveras and Lake Braunig. For a full list of "fishable" locations around Texas, CLICK HERE.

