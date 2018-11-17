A side hustle may just sound like extra work after coming home from a full-time job. However, it can generate income beyond a primary job.

"Having that extra money comes in handy," said Christopher Fredrick, a Beaumont resident.

49-year-old Christopher Fredrick is all about filling his bank account. He works as a full-time chef consultant in the area.

Christopher's side hustle is working for Uber. The company is ride-sharing service that allows people to hire a private driver to pick them up and take them to their destination. He picked up the job just before Harvey hit.

Since then, Christopher has been collecting nearly $100 a day. However, the amount depends on how many people he decides to pick up.

Christopher is one of millions of Americans pulling a side hustle.

According to a Bankrate survey, 37 percent of Americans have a side job. Also, 51 percent who were surveyed said they had an occasional side hustle.

38-year-old Brandi Hammond's full-time job is working as a security officer in Beaumont. She also works for Uber, bringing in needed extra cash after Harvey.

"We were hurricane victims, and we need extra money to repair our home," Hammond said.

Hammond brings in about $50 a day working for Uber. She said the excitement of the job keeps her feeling young. She told 12News she plans to continue this side hustle until she can completely repair her home.

"The income is not bad," Hammond said. "If you want to level up in life get a side job."

Millennials with side jobs make almost $600 a month in extra income, according to Bankrate.

© 2018 KBMT