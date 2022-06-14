Southeast Texans celebrate Flag Day with special presentation at Temple of the Brave

“It's so important to be reminded from time to time how important this flag is, and how unique it is."

BEAUMONT, Texas — In honor of Flag Day, a special flag day presentation was held Tuesday at the Temple of the Brave at Pipkin Park.



The Beaumont Chapter of The Daughters of The American Revolution Museum built the Temple of the Brave at Pipkin Park in 1932 to honor the lives lost in WWI.



Also, in attendance was the Knight Templar of Texas who wanted to spend the day reminding all the value of the flag and its stars and stripes.

"We like to take this opportunity to point out the sacrifices that have been made in order for us to have that flag,” said Commander Kenneth Shifflett. “It's so important to be reminded from time to time how important this flag is, and how unique it is."

On this day, in 1777, the stars and stripes were officially adopted as the official US flag.

"Freedom is free to us, but it doesn't come without a price," Shifflett said.

Shifflett said he and the rest of the Knights Templar are available year-round for flag-raising ceremonies.

"It seems that people kind of take our flag for granted, and we like to take this opportunity to point out the sacrifices that have been made in order for us to have that flag," Shifflett said.