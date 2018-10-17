Democrats and Republicans held watch parties for the Senate debate on Tuesday night.

The republican watch parties took place at the mid-county Republican Party headquarters in Port Neches.

The democratic watch party was held at Madison’s in Beaumont.

Republican candidates signs covered the walls at the republican watch party off Nall street.

Cruz supporter Jeanene Ebeling said she likes his stance on the 2nd amendment, border issues and cutting taxes.

“He stands by his own principals, his own standards, he doesn't follow the group he doesn't have group think like so many people do,” said Ebeling.

On the other side of town, people were glued to the screen as Cruz and O’Rourke debated.

O’Rourke supporter Eliot Hall said he likes his message of building a better Texas.

“Beto, when he runs his ads and he talks he never talks about Cruz instead he talks about his dreams his hopes and aspirations and we see Cruz talk about people’s fears,” said Hall.

Early voting will begin on Monday.

© 2018 KBMT