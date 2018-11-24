LUMBERTON — The day after Thanksgiving is a popular day to shop for Christmas trees, and Bozeman’s Christmas Tree Farm was packed with families keeping old traditions going.

"I’ve been getting trees every since I've had grandkids, and this is two of five. So probably about 12 years," Bozeman’s Christmas Tree Farm customer Mary Alice Thibodeaux said.

This year some families even decided to introduce a new generation to this holiday favorite tradition.

"Well with two girls we felt like getting into a new tradition and do something different," Bozeman’s Christmas Tree Farm customer Jennifer Collier said.

It may be their first time visiting a Christmas tree farm, but regardless of if you’re a first time visitor or a veteran visitor, both sides agree the hardest part is choosing the right tree.

"Well it's got to be big and it's got to be fat. It has to be one that they love, because it's the experience and it's all about these guys right here," Thibodeaux said.

Beckie Kelley owns Bozeman’s Christmas Tree Farm and says no matter which tree you pick, you can’t go wrong.

Her family has owned and operated the Christmas tree farm for four generations and she says this year business is booming.

“It's a little longer wait now because we have more customers. Orange county had a wonderful tree farm for many years, and they closed down so now we're getting Orange county," Kelley said.

Customers may come for the Christmas tress, but Kelley says she hopes customers leave with a feeling of the spirit of the season.

"It's all about the experience of coming out here to the tree farm, and running around and letting them have a good time and it's just about family," Thibodeaux said.

