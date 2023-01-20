After nearly 6 months Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall have reopened

The ramps had been closed since January 20, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Drivers who frequent the Dowlen Rd and U.S. Highway 69 area have reason to rejoice Monday after the southbound exit to Dowlen reopened after being closed for nearly six months.

The exit ramp to Dowlen Rd. from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway were both closed on January 20, 2023, for what TxDOT said would be about three months.

Nearly six months later traffic is once again flowing smoothly along the southbound U.S. 69 frontage road near Parkdale mall as both ramps are open again and the frontage road has both lanes open again.

The Dowlen exit ramp, just south of Texas Highway 105, reopened early Monday morning, July 17, 2023, while the on ramp to southbound U.S. 69. in front of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant, reopened last week according to TxDOT.

The construction closures were part of the U.S. Highway 69 widening project according to TXDot spokesperson Sarah Dupre.

The project is set to widen the highway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction from the U.S. 69/Interstate 10 split to the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal according to Dupre. the project began at the end of 2018 and should be finished by the end of 2023.

Another project is handling the widening of the highway from the canal to Tram Rd. she said.

Eventually the department plans to widen all of U.S. Highway 69 in the Beaumont district which extends all the way through Tyler County.

