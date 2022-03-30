YMBL South Texas State Fair organizers, vendors thankful to community for record-breaking season

"Our turnout so far this year has been great. We are getting really close to 100,000 people through the gates already."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The YMBL South Texas State Fair set attendance records this past Saturday and Sunday, according to organizers.

Vendors also said they're thankful to be back at Ford Park during festival season.

"Our turnout so far this year has been great. We are getting really close to 100,000 people through the gates already," said YMBL Chairman Dohn LaBiche.

He said the fair is already halfway to its attendance goal.



LaBiche said he understands food prices have gone up but he also said the YMBL has done its best to keep the fair affordable.



"The first part of this week we had two nights that were absolutely free you could get in free,” LaBiche said. “Tonight's another one of those nights where you can get $2 to ride any ride. We've got another wristband night Friday to help you save some money there."



LaBiche said on wristband nights $35 for a wristband buys you unlimited rides.



LaBiche couldn’t say enough about how the weather has held up for this year's fair.



"Of course, it rained this morning so look at it right now it's beautiful,” LaBiche said. “We're having a great time. It's about 30% chance on Saturday but other than that we're going to have a banner year for weather."



Vendors like Tommy Nguyen say the big crowds have been a boost to their business.

RELATED: Food vendors preparing for YMBL South Texas State Fair as opening day approaches



"[It’s] extremely busy for sure. On Sunday it was probably the most busiest I've ever seen it considering last year it probably blew it out the water," Nguyen said.



Nguyen said as a college student it's nice to have the chance to make some extra money at the fair.



"Considering this job is pretty late I can study, do homework right before and just go to work, make some money and be happy about it," Nguyen said.



Speaking of being happy, LaBiche was all smiles talking about this year's fair.



"Attendance has been great we've had some great nights. Two record nights on Saturday and Sunday so everything's been good,” LaBiche said.



LaBiche said Friday and Sunday will be wristband nights and kids 17 and under get in free Saturday between noon and 3.

They say the turnout and weather have been great all along despite major rain concerns earlier Wednesday.

The Beaumont Independent School District canceled its fair day Wednesday, but no worries. Some students will still get to attend. Elementary and middle school students will attend the fair Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This was originally the day high schoolers were set to go.

But eligible high schoolers will be able to attend the fair on Saturday before 3 p.m.

They'll also receive three tickets for free fair rides.