Final preparations ahead of YMBL South Texas State Fair opening night Thursday

This year, organizers are highlighting their female rodeo competitions. Last year they had barrel racing and roping, but now fairgoers will see female bull riders.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fair is making its return for 2023 bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

YMBL stands for Young Men Business League. They are a non-profit that specializes in helping the community and giving back.

The South Texas State Fair along with the Texas State Fair in Dallas were the only two fairs in Texas for several years until the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo came along.

Two days ahead of opening night, dirt has been added inside Ford Park Arena and more than 100 vendors are hard at work adding some last-minute touches to their booths.

"I'm so excited. This is what we work for all year," said YMBL Rodeo Chairman, Donnie Warner.

Vendor Roger Westmoreland says the friends and the people they meet while working the fair is the best thing about his job.

Westmoreland's family has sold hamburgers and corn dogs out of 11 stands at the fair since the early 80's, but this isn't his first rodeo.

His great-grandfather started the family business back in the 1920's.

"He got a station wagon car and some canvas two by four's went up north and worked the county fairs," Westmoreland said.

In 2023, the fair is continuing almost 78 years of history and giving back to the Southeast Texas community.

"Anybody that's in need in Southeast Texas usually makes a request to our board we examine it and we look at the money that we generate at our one fundraiser here at the state fair and see how we can help," Warner said.

Last year they had barrel racing and roping, but now fairgoers will see female bull riders

"I thought you know what that'd be very unique to the community let's bring them let's see what they can do and I can assure they are as qualified as some of the men bull riders," Warner said.

Attendees are encouraged to head out to the fair early, due to construction and closures.

During the fair, the Major Drive exit from Interstate 10 westbound will be closed. Drivers should follow the signs to Walden Road and then to Major Drive.

Traffic alert from Beaumont Police Department:

Beginning March 23 and continuing through April 2, the Major Drive exit from I-H 10 westbound will be closed during peak fair times to avoid traffic backing up onto the main lanes of the interstate.

Fairgoers from north of the city traveling westbound on I-H 10 are advised to take the Walden Road exit and veer right onto Walden Road then proceed to Major Drive. At Major Drive turn left and proceed to I-H 10. After crossing under I-H 10 turn left onto the service road and enter (Gate 4) the main marquee entrance drive into Ford Park.

Fairgoers from west of the city traveling eastbound on I-H 10 are advised to take the HWY 365 exit and turn right onto HWY 365 then proceed to Hwy 124 and turn left on Hwy 124 towards Major Drive. Upon arriving at the flashing red light at Major Drive turn left onto Major Drive continuing on Major Drive into Ford Park using Gate 2.

Motorists coming into Beaumont on Hwy 96/Cardinal Drive from Mid and South County and points south in Beaumont should take the Hwy 124/Fannett Road exit and turn left onto Hwy 124/Fannett Road then into Ford Park using Gate 0.

Fairgoers coming from the west end of Beaumont should travel Major Drive crossing under I-H 10. After crossing under I-H 10 turn left onto the service road and enter Ford Park using (Gate 4) the main marquee entrance drive into Ford Park.

Patrons will be able to park on the Ford Park grounds and are encouraged to carpool as much as possible to avoid traffic delays.