I-10 construction will impact routes to South Texas State Fair, organizers announce alternatives

Fair organizers are releasing descriptive travel routes to help you get to the fair despite construction surrounding Ford Park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who missed last year’s South Texas State Fair in Beaumont, the wait is over.

One of the biggest fairs in Southeast Texas is back with all your favorite carnival food, rides, games, and family fun.

The South Texas State Fair Young Men's Business League Beaumont is happening at the Ford Park Arena from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, April 3.

Muttons won’t be the only ones busting out at the state fair. In preparations for large crowds of fairgoers, organizers have released recommended routes for those traveling to the fair.

Whether you’re coming from the North End of Beaumont or from Mid County, fair organizers released descriptive travel routes to help you get to the fair despite construction surrounding Ford Park.

Road closures surrounding Ford Park

The Major Drive exit from I-10 westbound will be closed during peak fair times to prevent traffic from backing up onto I-10. As a reminder, Hwy 124 (Fannett Road) is also closed just east of Walden Road due to a bridge replacement project.

Organizers are encouraging those who attend to carpool and plan ahead in the event of possible delays.

Recommended routes when traveling to the fair:

Instructions for North End drivers coming to the fair:

Fairgoers from north of the city traveling westbound on I-10 are advised to take the Walden Road exit, veer right onto Walden Road and proceed to Major Drive. Turn Left onto Major Drive then proceed to I-10. After crossing under I-10, turn left onto the service road and enter Gate 4, the main marquee entrance drive into Ford Park.

Instructions for West End drivers coming to the fair:

Fairgoers coming from the West End of Beaumont are advised to travel South on Major drive and proceed to I-10. After crossing under I-10, turn left onto the service road and enter Gate 4, the main marquee entrance drive into Ford Park.

Instructions for drivers coming from I-10 east:

Fairgoers from west of the city, traveling eastbound on I-10 are advised to take the Hwy 365 exit and turn right onto Hwy 365, then proceed to Hwy 124 (Fannett Rd) and turn left onto Hwy 124 towards Major Drive. Upon arriving at the flashing red light at Major Drive, turn left onto Major Drive continuing on Major Drive into Ford Park using Gate 2.

Instructions for drivers coming from Mid County or South Beaumont:

Fairgoers coming into Beaumont on Hwy 96/Cardinal Drive from Mid/South County and South Beaumont are advised to proceed to I-10 West, take the Walden Road exit, veer right onto Walden Road and proceed to Major Drive. Turn Left onto Major Drive then proceed to I-10. After crossing under I-10, turn left onto the service road and enter Gate 4, the main marquee entrance drive into Ford Park. Hwy 124 (Fannett Road) is closed at the Hillebrandt Bayou Bridge so there is NO ACCESS to Ford Park from the West Cardinal Drive/Fannett Road exit.

March 24: 5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony 6 p.m. Carnival, 6:30 p.m. YMBL Rodeo Mutton Bustin' and Stunt Dog Productions

March 25: 5 p.m. Rode Night and Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

March 26: 12 p.m. Carnival 5 p.m. Rodeo Matinee, 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

March 27: 12 p.m. Carnival 5 p.m. Rodeo Matinee, 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

March 28: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

March 29: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

March 30: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

March 31: 5 p.m. Carnival 6 p.m. Jr. Livestock & Poultry Auction, 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

April 1: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

April 2: 12 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

April 3: 12 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions



Events are to take place at Ford Park Arena, located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705.

For ticket information and how you can get discounts, click here.

For information on carnival rides and wristbands, click here.

For information on the Rodeo, click here.

For information on the petting zoo, click here.

For information on Livestock shows, click here.

The fun doesn't stop in Beaumont. The 81st annual Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival is also happening from March 30 through April 2.

81st Annual Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival

March 30: 6:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.

March 31: 6:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.

April 1: 6:30 p.m.- 11 p.m.

April 2: 6:30 p.m.- 11 p.m.