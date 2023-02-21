x
FULL SCHEDULE | 2023 South Texas State Fair returns for another 11 days of fun

The fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

12News, Scott Eslinger (12NewsNow)

Published: 9:04 AM CST February 21, 2023
Updated: 9:04 AM CST February 21, 2023

BEAUMONT, Texas

The fair is making its return for 2023 bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.

General Info

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

You can buy tickets to the fair right now online, although you won't be able to get the kids or seniors discounts. All online tickets are $10.

Admission Prices

  • Kids (2 & Under) FREE
  • Youths (3-12)  $5
  • Adults (13-64)  $10
  • Seniors (65+) $5.

Parking at the fairgrounds is FREE

At the fairgrounds you can buy tickets using a credit card but the carnival and many of the vendors may only take cash. Several ATMs are available on the fairgrounds. 

The carnival rides cost anywhere from $3 - $5 per ride. This year three new "adult" rides are coming to the fair including the "Ali Baba," the "Quasar" and the "Storm." Here's a list of all the rides that will be at the fair along with their cost in $1 tickets.

A big feature of the South Texas State Fair is the YMBL Rodeo which runs for three days from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.

Here's where you can find directions to the fair based on what part of Southeast Texas you're coming from.

MORE | South Texas State Fair website

Thursday - March 23 Opening Night

Fair Day 1

 OPENING NIGHT

Friday - March 24 YMBL Rodeo

Fair Day 2

 YMBL RODEO

Saturday - March 25 YMBL Rodeo

Fair Day 3

 YMBL RODEO

Sunday - March 26 HEB Fair Share for Hunger Sunday

Fair Day 4

 HEB FAIR SHARE FOR HUNGER SUNDAY

Monday - March 27 Provost Umphrey Free Fun Night

Fair Day 5

 PROVOST UMPHREY FREE FUN NIGHT

Tuesday - March 28 Education First Family Fun Night

Fair Day 6

Wednesday - March 29 $2 Carnival Ride Night

Fair Day 7

 $2 Carnival Ride Night

Thursday - March 30 Military/1st Responders Appreciation Night

Fair Day 8

 MILITARY/1st RESPONDERS APPRECIATION NIGHT

Friday - March 31 Ride Wristband Night

Fair Day 9

 RIDE WRISTBAND NIGHT

Saturday - April 1 Kid's Day

Fair Day 10

 Kid's Day

Sunday - April 2 Coc-Cola/Dr. Pepper Cantastic Sunday

Fair Day 11

 COCA-COLA/DR PEPPER CANTASTIC SUNDAY

