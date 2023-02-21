FULL SCHEDULE | 2023 South Texas State Fair returns for another 11 days of fun

The fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The fair is making its return for 2023 bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.

General Info :

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

You can buy tickets to the fair right now online, although you won't be able to get the kids or seniors discounts. All online tickets are $10.

Admission Prices

Kids (2 & Under) FREE

(2 & Under) FREE Youths (3-12) $5

(3-12) $5 Adults (13-64) $10

(13-64) $10 Seniors (65+) $5.

Parking at the fairgrounds is FREE

At the fairgrounds you can buy tickets using a credit card but the carnival and many of the vendors may only take cash. Several ATMs are available on the fairgrounds.

The carnival rides cost anywhere from $3 - $5 per ride. This year three new "adult" rides are coming to the fair including the "Ali Baba," the "Quasar" and the "Storm." Here's a list of all the rides that will be at the fair along with their cost in $1 tickets.

A big feature of the South Texas State Fair is the YMBL Rodeo which runs for three days from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.

Here's where you can find directions to the fair based on what part of Southeast Texas you're coming from.