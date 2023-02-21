FULL SCHEDULE | 2023 South Texas State Fair returns for another 11 days of fun
The fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
-
General Info
-
Thursday - March 23
Opening Night
-
Friday - March 24
YMBL Rodeo
-
Saturday - March 25
YMBL Rodeo
-
Sunday - March 26
HEB Fair Share for Hunger Sunday
-
Monday - March 27
Provost Umphrey Free Fun Night
-
Tuesday - March 28
Education First Family Fun Night
-
Wednesday - March 29
$2 Carnival Ride Night
-
Thursday - March 30
Military/1st Responders Appreciation Night
-
Friday - March 31
Ride Wristband Night
-
Saturday - April 1
Kid's Day
-
Sunday - April 2
Coc-Cola/Dr. Pepper Cantastic Sunday
The fair is making its return for 2023 bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.
General Info:
The YMBL South Texas State Fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
You can buy tickets to the fair right now online, although you won't be able to get the kids or seniors discounts. All online tickets are $10.
Admission Prices
- Kids (2 & Under) FREE
- Youths (3-12) $5
- Adults (13-64) $10
- Seniors (65+) $5.
Parking at the fairgrounds is FREE
At the fairgrounds you can buy tickets using a credit card but the carnival and many of the vendors may only take cash. Several ATMs are available on the fairgrounds.
The carnival rides cost anywhere from $3 - $5 per ride. This year three new "adult" rides are coming to the fair including the "Ali Baba," the "Quasar" and the "Storm." Here's a list of all the rides that will be at the fair along with their cost in $1 tickets.
A big feature of the South Texas State Fair is the YMBL Rodeo which runs for three days from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.
Here's where you can find directions to the fair based on what part of Southeast Texas you're coming from.
Thursday - March 23: Opening Night
Fair Day 1
- Gates Open: 6 p.m.,
- Wristbands: $40 for unlimited carnival rides. (none sold after 9 p.m.)
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Friday - March 24: YMBL Rodeo
Fair Day 2
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- YMBL Championship Rodeo: 7 p.m. FREE General admission with fair ticket, reserved seats available in blocks of six for all three performances for $180.
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Saturday - March 25: YMBL Rodeo
Fair Day 3
- Gates Open: 10 a.m.
- YMBL Championship Rodeo: 5 p.m. FREE General admission with fair ticket, reserved seats available in blocks of six for all three performances for $180.
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Sunday - March 26: HEB Fair Share for Hunger Sunday
Fair Day 4
- Gates Open: 12 p.m.
- Fair Share for Hunger Sunday: Free admission (until 9 p.m.) with six non-perishable canned food items
- Wristbands: $40 for unlimited carnival rides. (none sold after 9 p.m.)
- YMBL Championship Rodeo: 5 p.m. FREE General admission with fair ticket, reserved seats available in blocks of six for all three performances for $180.
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Monday - March 27: Provost Umphrey Free Fun Night
Fair Day 5
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- Provost Umphrey Free Fun Night: FREE fair entry until 9 p.m.
- Carnival rides $2 each ALL evening. No Coupon required.
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival open through about 11p.m. based on attendance.
Tuesday - March 28: Education First Family Fun Night
Fair Day 6
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- Education First Family Fun Night
- $25 Ride Wristband & free entry with coupon until 9 p.m.
- Without coupon regular entry fees apply, wristband $40
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Wednesday - March 29: $2 Carnival Ride Night
Fair Day 7
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- Carnival rides $2 each all evening
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Thursday - March 30: Military/1st Responders Appreciation Night
Fair Day 8
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- Military/1st Responders Appreciation Night: FREE entry for active, retired, reserve military, National Guard, disabled veterans along with active First Responders & their dependents
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Friday - March 31: Ride Wristband Night
Fair Day 9
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- Wristbands: $40 for unlimited carnival rides. (none sold after 9 p.m.)
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Saturday - April 1: Kid's Day
Fair Day 10
- Gates Open: 12 p.m.
- Kid's Day: All kids 17 and under admitted FREE until 3 p.m.
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
Sunday - April 2: Coc-Cola/Dr. Pepper Cantastic Sunday
Fair Day 11
- Gates Open: 12 p.m.
- Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Cantastic Sunday: FREE entry with empty "six-pack" of Coca-Cola/Dr.Pepper product cans.
- Wristbands: $35 (w/ "six-pack" free entry, $40 w/out) for unlimited carnival rides. (none sold after 9 p.m.)
- Carnival Ride Tickets: $1 ea., Rides require 3 - 5 tickets each
- Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. Carnival will close nightly based on attendance.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device