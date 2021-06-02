State Fair of Texas set to return in September 2021

The gates will open on Sept. 24, and the fair will run through Oct. 17.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a State Fair of Texas fan, get ready to say "howdy" again. It is coming back this year.

After canceling the State Fair of Texas in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday that the event would be back in fall 2021.

Gates will open on September 24, 2021 and the fair will run through October 17, 2021.

According to the fair’s website, it may look a little different for the 2021 season to ensure a safe environment.

Organizers said they are working on implementing preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other relevant health and government agencies.

Plans to announce COVID-19 protocols and precautions are expected to be revealed closer to opening day.

And Southeast Texas will be front and center on the main stage this fall.

Beaumont native and country singer Clay Walker will kick things off opening day. Austin's Black Pumas will perform on Saturday of opening weekend, and Jack Ingram will perform a free concert after the Red River Showdown on Oct. 9.

