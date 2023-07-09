South Newton Water Supply customers in Orange County under a boil water notice

The company says there was a main line break.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — South Newton Water Supply customers in Orange County will be under a boil water notice because of a main line break, according to the company.

The company has not released a timeline for when the main break will be fixed.

Often when a municipal water system experiences a water main or line break or experiences a drop in water pressure a "Public Notice to Boil Water" is issued.

Here are some tips for dealing with a boil-water notice from the Centers for Disease Control...

Boiling water

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

Filter water using clean cloth.

Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers: