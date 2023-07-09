South Newton Water Supply customers in Orange County under a boil water notice

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — South Newton Water Supply customers in Orange County will be under a boil water notice because of a main line break, according to the company.
The company has not released a timeline for when the main break will be fixed.
Often when a municipal water system experiences a water main or line break or experiences a drop in water pressure a "Public Notice to Boil Water" is issued.
Here are some tips for dealing with a boil-water notice from the Centers for Disease Control...
Boiling water
Fill a pot with water.
Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.
Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.
Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.
Disinfecting water
If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.
If tap water is clear:
Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).
Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.
Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.
Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.
If tap water is cloudy:
Filter water using clean cloth.
Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).
Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.
Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.
Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.
Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.
To sanitize containers:
Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).
Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.
Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container.
Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container.