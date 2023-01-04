South East Texas Regional Planning Commission conducting Regional Transit Connectivity Study

The study hopes to answer the following questions: • Who needs to make regional trips? • What is the purpose of their regional trips? • Where do they live, and where do they need to go? • What times do they need service? • How much would they be able to pay for regional trips?

Beaumont, Texas - The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is currently conducting a Regional Transit Connectivity Study to assess the demand for regional transit services connecting cities and towns in Southeast Texas. The goal of the study is to analyze potential regional connections. For example, linking Port Arthur, Beaumont, Silsbee, Orange, Jasper, or Woodville. The study seeks to answer the following questions: • Who needs to make regional trips? • What is the purpose of their regional trips? • Where do they live, and where do they need to go? • What times do they need service? • How much would they be able to pay for regional trips? To have a comprehensive study, we are seeking community feedback about how the public uses public transportation in southeast Texas. The SETRPC encourages the southeast Texas community to take a few minutes to complete the short survey by January 13th so we can better understand regional transit service demands. Individual survey responses will be kept confidential. South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) - SETRPC is a voluntary association of local governments that serves an area composed of Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson and Orange Counties. The SETRPC, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation – Public Transportation Division, local governments and interested parties are working on the ongoing efforts to implement goals and objectives listed in the 2022 South East Texas Regional Public Transportation Coordination Plan.