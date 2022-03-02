South East Texas Regional Planning Commission launching survey for broadband access

The survey is dedicated to finding details on how much internet access people have in Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange counties.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Building better broadband is a hot topic here in Southeast Texas.

The South East Texas Regional Planning Committee held a meeting Wednesday to conduct a survey.

The survey is dedicated to finding the gritty details on how much internet access folks have in Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange counties.

MORE | Take the Jefferson County broadband survey

MORE | Take the Hardin County broadband survey

MORE | Take the Orange County broadband survey

Homeschooling and working from home during the pandemic only amplified the need for more reliable internet for so many of us.

"We don't expect people to live without electricity, for example, we don't expect them to live without water. After the pandemic, what we've discovered is broadband is essential as the same sort of utility,” said Dr. Dwaine Augustine Superintendent Hamshire-Fannett ISD

Augustine said more meetings are scheduled through April to collect as much data as possible.

Once they've obtained the necessary details, they will then apply for broadband funds from the federal government.