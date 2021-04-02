South Beaumont home gutted by explosion, fire late Wednesday night

Residents in the neighborhood told 12News that a loud explosion shook other homes in the neighborhood.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A home in the south end of Beaumont was destroyed by an explosion and fire late Wednesday night.

Residents in the neighborhood in the 3700 block of Ector Ave told 12News that a loud explosion shook other homes in the neighborhood.

Firefighters with Beaumont Fire/Rescue responded to the house fire at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Currently no injuries have been reported and neighbors told 12News that they believe the resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.

The home appeared to be a total loss and neighboring homes did not appear to be damaged.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.