ORANGE — Orange police have launched an investigation into several of their own officers.

Sources tell 12news the officers were called to a home last Wednesday and were asked to help discipline a 13-year-old girl.

The father of the teenager told 12news officers were given permission to discipline his child but he didn’t explain what exactly happened.

Three sources within the Department told 12news three officers and a trainee are under investigation after they were asked by a parent to spank a teenage girl last Wednesday.

Sources said the mother asked officers to spank the child because she ran away from home.

12news asked Chief of Police Lane Martin if he could talk about how many officers were involved, if any disciplinary action was taken against the officers or if the officers disciplined a young woman by hitting her on the rear end.

"I can't get into in ma’am we are currently conducting an investigation it is an internal matter and personnel issue and we can’t discuss it,” said Chief Martin.

According to police call records, officers were called before 10 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a Juvenile problem off Red Oak drive.

The records also said police were called again about a juvenile problem at the same home before 10:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with DPS said the district attorney’s office asked the Texas Rangers to look into the officer allegations but the rangers did not find any criminal violations.

When 12news reached out to the Mayor he didn’t release that much information.

"The report was brought to my attention, it has been handed over to the state department where it will be investigated along with our local authorities and it will be handled properly and efficiently to find out what exactly happened and to discipline and take care of the situation as quickly as possible," said Mayor Larry Spears.

12news requested a police report and body camera footage from the day of the incident.

