SOUR LAKE, Texas — A Sour Lake family is asking for help from the community. 11-year-old Kylee Harrell recently found out she has skin cancer for the second time, and is collecting soda can tabs to help cover her stay at the Ronald McDonald House during her treatments.

Harrell was first diagnosed with Melanoma when she was four years old, according to her mom, Heather Schall. It started as small looking moles, that grew and changed colors and sizes.

"We thought they were taken care of and we haven't had any issues, until about the start of this last year," Schall said.

Right now, Harrell has 87 spots, four or five of them being cancerous. Schall said they're progressing and multiplying quickly, so they're making sure to keep an eye on them, and measuring them often.

It's been a learning lesson for Schall, who never expected her seemingly healthy daughter to go through something like this. While some cancer comes from sun exposure, Harrell's did not.

Schall urgers parents to pay attention to your children. People often ask how she didn't notice how fast the cancer was spreading or what was going on. She didn't find the spots until she was braiding Harrell's hair.

"She's 11, I don't bathe her, I don't dress her," Schall said.

Right now, they're working on Harrell's treatment plan. They aren't sure how long she'll be staying at Texas Children's in Houston, or how many soda can tabs they'll need to cover their time at the Ronald McDonald House.

They say the Ronald McDonald House is like a hotel, but with a fully stocked kitchen and living area. It offers parents the comfort of being in their own home, just steps away from their sick child.

"I can't wait to go to the Ronald McDonald House," Harrell said.

It's a huge relief for Schall to know they won't need to pay for a hotel room or where they'll stay. At the Ronald McDonald House, you can come and go as you need, and you don't have to pay for anything.

"There's already enough stress and emotion and anxiety of being there, of going through treatments, and you know, it being children and everything that you're going through," Schall said.

They're also collecting the cans themselves, to recycle and help cover Harrell's medical expenses. The support has been overwhelming. School districts, teachers, strangers and friends have all been dropping off cans and tabs daily.

"It's been awesome, the communities really come together," Schall said.

The cans and tabs can be dropped off at the mechanic shop, Back Road Auto, next to Happy Donut in Sour lake. It's right past the four way stop, Schall said.

They also have a GoFundMe set up.