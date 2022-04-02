Souper Bowl of Caring: Southeast Texas Food Bank partnering with restaurants to encourage others to donate food

The Souper Bowl of Caring will run through February 13.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four different restaurants are teaming up with the Southeast Texas Food Bank to encourage people to donate non-perishable food items for the Souper Bowl of Caring.

All you have to do is bring five or more perishable items for some sweet deals.



At Buckstin Brewing, you can get a 10% discount on food, and a chance to win a Souper Bowl gift card.



If you donate at the Neches Brewing Company, you will be entered in their Souper Bowl Sunday drawing for a $100 gift card.



The Struggle Street Brewing Company is offering a dollar off your first pour.



Luke's Bar and Grill is also accepting donations.

The food bank and partnering agencies give meals to about 12,000 households a month in our area.



In 2020, the food bank distributed more than 10 million pounds of food. That averages close to 8 million meals.



Southeast Texas Food Bank officials said they couldn't do this without support from the community.



