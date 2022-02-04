Southeast Texas businesses collecting items for Souper Bowl of Caring campaign, offering prizes to those who donate

Items must be donated by Feb. 13 in order to be counted in the challenge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several businesses across Southeast Texas are offering prizes to those who participate in their food drive for the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a December 20, 2021.)

In conjunction with the Southeast Texas Food Bank, the Tackle Hunger Challenge is a movement has been inspiring people across the nation to help their local communities.

Items must be donated by Feb. 13 in order to be counted in the challenge.

Buckstin Brewing – Bring five (5 or more) non-perishable food items and receive a 10% discount on Food. Also enter for a chance to win one of four (4) Super Bowl gift cards.

– Bring five (5 or more) non-perishable food items and receive a 10% discount on Food. Also enter for a chance to win one of four (4) Super Bowl gift cards. Lukes Bar and Grill – Accepting donations of any amount!

– Accepting donations of any amount! Neches Brewing Company – Donate five (5 or more) non-perishable food items and earn an entry into their Super Bowl Sunday drawing for a $100 Gift Certificate to the brewery.

– Donate five (5 or more) non-perishable food items and earn an entry into their Super Bowl Sunday drawing for a $100 Gift Certificate to the brewery. Struggle Street Brewing Company – Donate five (5 or more) non-perishable food items and get $1 off your first pour.

According to the Tackle Hunger website, the movement has created over $170 million worth of support that stays completely local.

Each year, the Tackle Hunger Challenge uses the excitement of the Super Bowl to empower communities to host collection campaigns.

Over the last three years alone, thousands of groups collected over $25 million in dollars and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country, the website says.

In 2020, the Southeast Texas food bank exceeded 10 million pounds of food which translates into over 8 million meals distributed to the community. This output growth was driven in part by the hurricane but also implementing some of the initial steps identified in a 10-year strategic plan through 2025, according to their website.