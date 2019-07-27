SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police are investigating after someone stole the library's Scholastic book money.

"It's a sad day at the library!" the Silsbee Public Library said in a Facebook post Friday, July 26. "Unfortunately, we have become victim to a theft."

The woman in the pictures below took the Scholastic Book fund from the library, the post said.

The theft was reported to the Silsbee Police Department, the post said.

The library updated the post at 5:12 p.m. and said the authorities were notified about who the woman is.

"We so appreciate all of the support," the library said. "Our patrons are awesome!"

