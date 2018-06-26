Some Port Arthur residents are without water again Tuesday morning due to a water line break that happened over the weekend.

The break that happened in the Lake Arthur area ove the weekend was repaired but the repair failed according to a post Tuesday morning on the Port Arthur Police Department Facebook page at about 8:15 a.m.

A crew is working on the line and the city says they are hopeful service will be restored in the next few hours.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

