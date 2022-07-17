Some Port Arthur residents may have 'little to no' water pressure for the next few hours

Water pressure is expected to return to normal once a repair is completed.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur could have little to no water pressure for the next few hours.

Those residing in the 1700 block of 10th Street from Charleston Avenue to Orange Avenue and between 9th and 10th Streets are expected to experience issues with their water pressure for the next three to four hours.

Water pressure is expected to return to normal once a repair is completed, according to a City of Port Arthur release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a City of Port Arthur release:

Residents and businesses in the 1700 block of 10th Street from Charleston Avenue to Orange Avenue and between 9th and 10th Streets will experience little to no water pressure for about 3 to 4 hours until the repair is completed.

Please contact Water Dispatch for status and updates at (409) 983-8550.