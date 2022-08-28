Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have low water pressure, no water for a few hours

City officials have apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure.

Those residing on Atlanta Avenue to Austin Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets may experience low water pressure or no water for the next four to six hours.

The issue is in connection with a water main repair in the 700 block of 14th Street.

City officials have apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a City of Port Arthur release:

Water Outage: 700 Block of 14th Street

Due to a water main repair in the 700 block of 14th street, residents and businesses may experience low water pressure to no water for the next 4 to 6 hours. The affected areas includes from Atlanta Avenue to Austin Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets. We apologize for any inconvenience.