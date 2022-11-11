Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

The Water Utilities Department is cutting water off from El Paso Avenue to 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 19th Street.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours.

The Water Utilities Department is cutting water off from El Paso Avenue to 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 19th Street, according to a city of Port Arthur release. The department is cutting off water in those areas for approximately seven hours.

Crews are repairing water lines at 3301Gulfway Drive.

Residents with questions are asked to contact Water Dispatch at 409-983-8550 for status and updates.

City officials have apologized for any inconvenience this outage may cuase.

