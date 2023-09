Customers from Herget Avenue to Abe Lincoln Avenue and between W 6th to Ransom Howard may be affected.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.

Customers from Herget Avenue to Abe Lincoln Avenue and between W 6th to Ransom Howard may experience low water pressure to no water in their area.

The low pressure is expected to last around 4 hours.

The city is working around 20 breaks a day.