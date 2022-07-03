Port Arthur water main break: How long you could have low or no pressure

The break happened in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some people living in Port Arthur could experience changes in their water pressure due to a main water break.

The break happened in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive. Residents and businesses may experience low to no water pressure for about four to six hours, according to a City of Port Arthur release.

Affected areas include anywhere from Procter Street to Lakeshore Drive between Wace Avenue and Richmond Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a City of Port Arthur release:

