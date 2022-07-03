x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Port Arthur water main break: How long you could have low or no pressure

The break happened in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some people living in Port Arthur could experience changes in their water pressure due to a main water break. 

The break happened in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive. Residents and businesses may experience low to no water pressure for about four to six hours, according to a City of Port Arthur release.

Affected areas include anywhere from Procter Street to Lakeshore Drive between Wace Avenue and Richmond Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

From a City of Port Arthur release: 

WATER OUTAGE: 1500 Block of Lakeshore Drive

A water main break has occurred in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive. Residents and businesses may experience low, to no water pressure for about 4 to 6 hours. The affected area includes from Procter Street to Lakeshore Drive between Waco Avenue to Richmond Avenue

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Hot and dry 4th of July shaping up