'We're making them feel special' : Some Other Place serves up Thanksgiving meals to Southeast Texans in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas nonprofit spent the morning of Thanksgiving passing out hot meals to those in need.

Some Other Place is an organization where people of all faiths come together to provide services of all types to people who find themselves in emergency situations, according to their website.

The nonprofit offers meals everyday at their nutrition center, but in honor of Thanksgiving, they turned it up a notch.

"We're serving some different food, some more appropriate for Thanksgiving food. We're having a lot more groups come in for volunteering and so it's just so how can we make it as special as possible for thanksgiving," said Executive Director for Some Other Place, Chris Robertson.

Last year, the nonprofit served these special meals to-go due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

This year, people got to sit down and have a community meal with one another.

Attendees arrived, were seated and served turkey, sweet tea, candied yams, cranberry dressing and more.

The staff at Rex's Chicken were some of those volunteers.

"Today, we're just being on the face front, just serving the people. You know. Some people look down on other people and today we're making them feel special. We're actually serving them," said General Manager of Rex's Chicken, Charketha Randle.

For some, it will be their only meal of the day.

Mitchell White has been hearing about Some Other Place for years. Having little family or friends, White put his faith in the nonprofit to help fill that void

"Nothing to do today, nobody to visit everybody with their families, and an ex- husbands and boyfriends, you know what I mean. It leaves a day open for me," White said.

Some Other Place motto is to put faith into action and for that, Southeast Texans are grateful.

"God gives me a chance to come, and it was only through Him, that this is able to happen. Thank you Lord," White said.

