BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're looking to give back this Christmas season, you're in luck. 'Some Other Place,' a non-profit group, needs volunteers to help feed the less fortunate this holiday.

They're looking for Meals on Wheels drivers and people to work in the soup kitchen.

Christmas Day is a big day of outreach for the group, as they're hoping to feed more than 400 people who are down on their luck this Christmas.

Charlie Snoek, Director of Nutritional Services for Some Other Place, says the need isn't just there during holidays.

"Everybody loves to do this during Thanksgiving, Christmas. Literally, we need you all year long," Snoek said.

Volunteer Lisa Taylor said she knows what it's like to need help, and it wasn't a hard decision for her to lend a hand.

"It's very personal to me because when I was younger, Some Other Place helped me out when we fell on hard times. I automatically wanted to volunteer. I wanted to give back because they had done so much for me," Taylor said.

Some Other Place also provides emergency services for those in need.

If you want to serve on Christmas, the kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They're also asking Meals on Wheels volunteers to be at the office by 9:30.

You can reach the Some Other Place office by calling 409-832-7976.

The non-profit is located at 590 Center Street in Beaumont.

Some Other Place Some Other Place was founded in 1968 by the local religious community to meet the unfulfilled emergency needs of the poor and "hurting" residents of the Beaumont community. When no one could help, they were told they had to go to some other place... thus, the name Some Other Place.

Christmas Eve 2019 at Some Other Place

