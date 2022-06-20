Some Other Place 'caught in the middle' of high gas prices, decrease in donations

"It affects the people we serve, as well as the people who donate, who volunteer."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Rising gas prices are making it harder for those who love the community to help the community.

"It affects the people we serve, as well as the people who donate, who volunteer,” Paula O’Neal, Some Other Place director, said.

Some Other Place is taking a huge hit, and it has been tough for the non-profit to keep up. Rising prices are making it hard for the non-profit to feed those they serve.

Volunteers are finding it hard to commute to work and pick up and drop off donations to feed the homeless.

"Many are on very minimum wage level, and when they have to almost pay $5 dollars for a gallon of gas, it really puts a burden on them,” O’Neal said.

Inflation is hurting the pockets of many Southeast Texans, making it harder for Some Other Place to get donations.

"It's not something that just affects the rich or the poor,” O’Neal said. “It affects charities that are caught in the middle because you see more people that are having financial difficulties, as well as the people who donate. They don't have as much available to them.”

Chris Robertson is the incoming executive director for Some Other Place. Robertson believes the obstacles are allowing them to be more creative in the way they serve.

"It's going to put us on the platform to collaborate with other agencies,” Robertson said. “We can help more together than we can individually, and that's really the key in moving forward with social services especially with rising prices.”

O'Neal and Robertson aren't giving up hope. Despite challenging times, the Some Other Place's doors will remain open.

"We're definitely still here,” Robertson said. “We're definitely still providing the services we've always provided, and I look forward to the future, and we can kind of see how we can grow.”

The non-profit is looking for creative ways to cope with the increase to continue to help serve the community during hard times. Members are looking for new partnerships to get more donations flowing in.