'Some Other Place' preparing special Christmas dinner for Southeast Texans in need

At Some Other Place in Beaumont, the need never stops.



"Happens 365 days a year," said Executive Director Paula O’Neal.



She works year-round to help those in need but always sees an increase in donations around Christmas



"People are always thinking about giving and sharing and volunteering during that month but some other place does this 365 days of the year," O’Neal said.



The non-profit's regular volunteers will be off for Christmas thanks to members of Temple Emanuel.



"It doesn't really impact the Jewish faith,” said Emanuel Temple President Cheryl Barenberg. We thought that was a way we can provide them the opportunity to be with family and they always embraced us and our community so it's a way for us to give back."



And this Saturday will be special for many reasons.



"Contrary to where everyone comes and just gets their plate and sits down, we have everybody sit, and we have someone that comes and serves them their lunch so that it’s a little more special," said Allison Getz, president-elect of Some Other Place.



"Saturday, we normally just hand out sacked lunches so that we don’t have to work all day on Saturday,” O’Neal said. “But on this Saturday because it is Christmas Day, we will have a seated meal with a traditional turkey and dressing. We kind of replay Thanksgiving."



While the mission is to help others it can often be the volunteers who really reap the rewards.

