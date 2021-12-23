'Some Other Place' preparing special Christmas dinner for Southeast Texans in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — Christmas will be just one of the 365 days that Some Other Place in Beaumont provides food for those in need.
Saturday is going to be a bit of a special day at the soup kitchen. It will be a sit-down dinner.
Christmas can be a time for different religions to come together for volunteers at the kitchen that holds true.
Every year at Christmas time many of the year-round volunteers get the day off, and in their place, members of Temple Emanuel step in to help run the kitchen.
At Some Other Place in Beaumont, the need never stops.
"Happens 365 days a year," said Executive Director Paula O’Neal.
She works year-round to help those in need but always sees an increase in donations around Christmas
"People are always thinking about giving and sharing and volunteering during that month but some other place does this 365 days of the year," O’Neal said.
The non-profit's regular volunteers will be off for Christmas thanks to members of Temple Emanuel.
"It doesn't really impact the Jewish faith,” said Emanuel Temple President Cheryl Barenberg. We thought that was a way we can provide them the opportunity to be with family and they always embraced us and our community so it's a way for us to give back."
And this Saturday will be special for many reasons.
"Contrary to where everyone comes and just gets their plate and sits down, we have everybody sit, and we have someone that comes and serves them their lunch so that it’s a little more special," said Allison Getz, president-elect of Some Other Place.
"Saturday, we normally just hand out sacked lunches so that we don’t have to work all day on Saturday,” O’Neal said. “But on this Saturday because it is Christmas Day, we will have a seated meal with a traditional turkey and dressing. We kind of replay Thanksgiving."
While the mission is to help others it can often be the volunteers who really reap the rewards.
"Not only do we serve those who come, but I feel like those who serve are blessed with the meal just as much as those who received it…” O’Neal said. “For the most part, you do get a great sense of satisfaction knowing that maybe, just maybe, you have had a positive impact on someone's life."
Paula also said that Some Other Place is funded strictly by local donations; nothing comes from the government.
She said none of what they do is possible without the help of the Southeast Texas community.
The best way to get involved is by calling (409) 832-7976.