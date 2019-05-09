BEAUMONT, Texas — First time DWI offenders in Jefferson County may be able to get their first arrest removed from their record.

It's part of a diversion program District Attorney Bob Wortham has started using.

Wortham said 26 percent of people of who get busted for drunk driving, will become repeat offenders.

He said that's why he launched the pre-trial diversion program.

However, first time offenders who've caused harm are not eligible.

"If you're in a wreck and someone gets hurt, that's not an option," said Wortham.

Wortham said those convicted of a DWI will likely face large fines and fees, potential jail time, license suspension and a black mark on their criminal record.

It also keeps some from getting hired.

Drivers must cooperate with police and take a breathalyzer if they're under the suspicion of DWI.

"We're going to get it anyways, if you refuse, because we have a blood warrant program," said Wortham.

First time offenders will also have to provide a confession in their own handwriting.

"I think it's good for the public to know to cooperate," said Wortham.

If someone goes through the program and gets a second DWI, they will be prosecuted for both. You can contact the District Attorney's office at (409) 835-8550 and they will review your past history to see if you're eligible.