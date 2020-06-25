Socially distanced youth 'world series' takes field at Beaumont's Ford Park

More than 100 teams will play in the tournament which has been held in Beaumont since 2001.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped youth baseball teams from all across the south from coming to Beaumont for the “Mid-South World Series.”

Ford Park has been getting ready for the tournament by making some changes to comply with social distancing.

While family and fans used to be able to pack the stands at the Ford Park baseball fields the COVID-19 has forced the park to make some changes.

Now the number of people sitting in the stands will have to be limited and signs are posted asking families who sit together to limit their groupings to 10 people.

The new rules and signage are all part of an effort encourage social distancing and help keep the virus from spreading.

"Wear masks if you can. We will have them available to you,” said tournament director Austin Walles.

Tournament organizers tell 12News they are doing their best to make sure everyone at the tournament stays safe.

“Everyone is just really excited to be back. Coaches have been texting me all week ready to go, ready to play,” Walles said Thursday.

Several people at the fields Thursday were wearing face masks.

More than 100 teams will play at Ford Park over the weekend in the tournament which has been held here since 2001.

This is the third weekend that baseball will be played on the diamonds at Ford Park.

Governor Greg Abbott gave the green light for outdoor youth sports to begin again on May 31.