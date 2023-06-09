Social media threat prompts increased security measures at West Orange-Stark Middle School Thursday

​Security measures will be taken on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff as the situation is monitored.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — West Orange-Stark Middle School is bumping up security on campus Thursday due to a threat.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District officials announced in a Facebook post that they were made aware of the threats made on social media.

"Please rest assured that we take this matter seriously, and our top priority is the safety and security of our students and staff," officials said in the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.