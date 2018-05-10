FANNETT — Social media outcry helped lead to a sheriff’s office investigation of an emaciated horse pastured just Highway 124 in Fannett.

Posts on Facebook along with several calls about the mare’s condition led to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigation Friday.

“I picked up the horse this morning and took it to the veterinarian,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Deputy Don Metts, who was investigating the case, told 12News. “He’s going to be monitoring the horse for a couple of days.”

Metts responded to comments on Facebook claiming that the horse would die in a week if nothing was done.

“She was nowhere near death,” he said. “When I loaded her up she was whinnying, she was in good spirits. Personally, I just think she needs some good wormer and good feed.”

*****************UPDATE*******************Stretch from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has been in contact with... Posted by Lisa Tullier on Thursday, October 4, 2018

Two other horses at the residence, a larger horse and a pony, were in good health, Metts said.

“I'm sure it's going to be parasites that's the problem with this one,” he said. “The vet’s going to check it out and see what we can do to get her back in good shape.”

Metts said he has been monitoring the horse for several months.

“Everyone could see her going up and down Highway 124,” he said. “Everything has been fine until the last few weeks.”

Metts said he usually tries to educate owners on how to better care for their animals in situations like this. He said he owns 12 horses and the quality of the feed makes a difference.

“Now if they're neglecting it on purpose, then we’re going to file charges,” he said. “If the owner can show that he's made an attempt, then I'm going to shoot it down a different direction.”

In this case, the horse’s owner agreed to pay for vet bills.

Metts said he encourages anyone with concerns about animal welfare or possible mistreatment should contact the sheriff’s office.

Since Metts is the livestock deputy for the unincorporated areas throughout Jefferson County’s 975-square miles, he may not be able to investigate for a couple days, but he said he looks into each tip.

© 2018 KBMT