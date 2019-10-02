VIDOR, Texas —

Shots were fired into the ground on Saturday, February 9, in what began as “a civil issue and a custody situation” at Claiborne West Park in Vidor according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office Detective Janois Grizzaffi.

Grizzaffi told 12News several witness statements were taken from those on the scene, and that the shots fired were not aimed at any individual. This was verified through evidence that was found according to Grizzaffi.

She says the person that allegedly fired shots has not been identified or located. At this time deputies are still investigating and will release information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. New information will be added if and when it is confirmed.