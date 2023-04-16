Autopsy determines smoke inhalation as cause of death for victims of Port Arthur house fire

No smoke detectors were found inside the home of Antonio Mendoza, 70, and Teresa Maldonado-Mendoza, 74, according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators have determined the cause of death for a couple killed in a Port Arthur house fire.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, firefighters with the Port Arthur Fire Department were sent to a home in the 4000 block of Griffing Drive at about 2:30 a.m., according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

MORE | GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for Antonio and Teresa Mendoza

The bodies of Antonio Mendoza, 70 and Teresa Maldonado-Mendoza, 74, were found inside the home by firefighters, according to Jefferson County Precinct Eight Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The house received "significant damage." Firefighters were able to contain the fire, and no other nearby houses were damaged.

Benson tells 12News an autopsy determined the couple's cause of death to be from smoke inhalation.

Benson also says, there were no smoke detectors found inside the home.

The victim's granddaughter, Maria Ortiz, set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

"They were the sweetest and kindest persons ever. They would always smile and try to help everyone they could," Ortiz said in the GoFundMe.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.